Chess: R Vaishali takes over PM Modi's social media on Women's Day

Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accounts on the occasion of Women's Day on Saturday.

Vaishali, who is only the third Indian woman to earn the GM title, shared her journey in a post.

"I am Vaishali and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru Narendra Modi Ji's social media properties and that too on Women's Day," Vaishali posted. "I was born on 21st June, which coincidentally is now popular as International Yoga Day.

"I've been playing chess since the age of 6! Playing chess has been a learning, thrilling and rewarding journey for me, reflecting in many of my tournament and Olympiad successes. But there is more," she added.

The 23-year-old Vaishali also shared an inspiring note for women in the country.

"I want to give a message to all the women out there, especially the young girls- follow your dreams, no matter the hurdles," she wrote.





"Your passion will power your success. I want to encourage women to follow their dreams and break barriers in any field they choose because I know they can," she added.

She also urged parents to support young girls in their dreams and goals.

"I've also got a message for parents and siblings - SUPPORT GIRLS. Trust their abilities and they’ll do wonders.

"I feel that today’s India provides a lot of support to women athletes, which is very encouraging. From inspiring women to pursue sports to training to giving them adequate sporting exposure, the progress India is making is exceptional," she added.