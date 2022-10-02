Vaishali finishes sixth at FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2022 first leg

FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2022 first leg took place in Astana, Kazakhstan from the 18th to 29th September. The 12 players who were involved in the event played in the round-robin format and were vying for the 80000 euros prize money.

Participating players:

Aleksandra Goryachkina (Russia)

Kateryna Lagno (Russia)

Alina Kashlinskaya (Poland)

Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kazakhstan)

Tan Zhongyi (China)

Dinara Wagner (Germany)

Elisabeth Paehtz (Germany)

Zhu Jiner (China)

Zhansaya Abdumalik (Kazakhstan)

Alexandra Kosteniuk (FIDE)

Vaishali R (India)

Polina Shuvalova (Russia)

Back home after my first Women Grand Prix! Had an amazing experience, thoroughly enjoyed!

Huge Thanks to @FIDE_chess and Organising team for great conditions and hospitality!



📷: Anna Shtourman pic.twitter.com/pquk1uiLuO — Vaishali (@chessvaishali) October 1, 2022

Russia's Kateryna topped the table at the end of the round-robin stage as she ended the Grand Prix's first leg with a rating of 2547. Second and third place was occupied by Russian Goryachkina and Chinese Jiner.



India's sole participant in Vaishali, who replaced Humpy Koneru prior to the start of the event, finished a creditable sixth with a rating of 2449 and accumulated five points at the end of all rounds.