Tech Mahindra Global Chess League announces Chess.com as its official platform partner

The Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, has announced Chess.com as its Official Platform Partner. The multi-year partnership with the world's largest online chess platform aims to enhance the rising popularity of chess, enabling players and fans to interact and experience action from the Global Chess League.



This strategic partnership will allow millions of players and fans to follow the second season of the League on Chess.com. The tournament is scheduled in London from October 3-12.

As part of this partnership, Chess.com will enhance the fan experience of the Global Chess League by providing comprehensive coverage through its website, apps, and social media platforms.

Chess.com will also serve as the platform partner for a series of fan, school, and university tournaments that replicate the unique and innovative format of the league.

Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, “We are delighted to have Chess.com as the official platform partner for the Global Chess League. Millions of chess players worldwide are active on Chess.com, using it not only to compete with others, but also to enhance their skills and knowledge of the game. This partnership will help us further expand the league’s reach globally and enhance fan engagement.”

Additionally, the Global Chess League and Chess.com will explore synergies to popularize chess as a spectator sport.

Danny Rensch, Chief Chess Officer at Chess.com, said, “The Global Chess League's first season was an incredible success, demonstrating the potential of team-based chess, something we’ve always believed in. Chess has been around for over a thousand years, and it's amazing to see fresh and exciting innovations like the Global Chess League. We’re excited about this partnership because it’s all about growing the game and making chess more accessible to fans around the world.”

At the Global Chess League, players compete in a one-of-a-kind joint team format consisting of six players - one Icon player, two superstar male players, two superstar female players, and one prodigy player in each team. In the tournament, each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.