Tata Steel Chess: Praggnanandhaa finishes 9th; Gukesh, Arjun further down

A grueling tournament came to an end for the three teenage Indian Grandmasters - R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh, and Arjun Erigaisi, on Sunday as the Tata Steel Chess 2023 drew to a close in Wijk aan Zee.

Competing in the masters section, all the three Indian youngsters were given a reality check by some of the top GMs from the world.

Praggnanandhaa was the best Indian performer in the prestigious event, finishing 9th with 6 points out of 13 rounds. He registered just two victories in the event.

The other two Indians - Gukesh and Arjun, finished further down as the former took the 12th spot with 5.5 points while the latter finished last with just 4 points.

While Gukesh had two wins to show for his efforts in the tournament, Erigaisi failed to win even a single match in the 13-round event.

Adhiban finishes fifth in Challengers

Competing in the challengers section of the Tata Steel Chess, Adhiban Baskaran finished a respectable fifth with 7 points out of 13 rounds.

The other Indian in contention in challengers section, R Vaishali came 12th with 4.5 points.