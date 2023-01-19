Chess
Tata Steel Chess: Adhiban and Vaishali play out a draw
B Adhiban and R Vaishali played out a draw against each other in fifth round of the Tata Steel Chess challengers section.
On what was a rest day for the masters section, the two Indians in the challengers section - Adhiban Baskaran and Rameshbabu Vaishali, who were pitted against each other, played out a draw at the Tata Steel Chess in Wijk aan Zee on Wednesday.
This draw brought an end to the three-match losing streak for IM Vaishali, while Adhiban continues to remain unbeaten after five rounds in the prestigious tournament.
Playing with the white pieces, Vaishali enjoyed a slight advantage in the contest but Adhiban's defense remained as solid as ever as the two shook hands to share the points.
After five rounds, Adhiban Baskaran stands joint-sixth with 2.5 points alongside three other players while R Vaishali rose from the last to 13th position with a score of 1/5.