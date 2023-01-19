Tata Steel Chess: Adhiban and Vaishali play out a draw

On what was a rest day for the masters section, the two Indians in the challengers section - Adhiban Baskaran and Rameshbabu Vaishali, who were pitted against each other, played out a draw at the Tata Steel Chess in Wijk aan Zee on Wednesday.

This draw brought an end to the three-match losing streak for IM Vaishali, while Adhiban continues to remain unbeaten after five rounds in the prestigious tournament.

Playing with the white pieces, Vaishali enjoyed a slight advantage in the contest but Adhiban's defense remained as solid as ever as the two shook hands to share the points.

The game between the two Indians in the Challengers, Vaishali and Adhiban, ends in a draw.





After five rounds, Adhiban Baskaran stands joint-sixth with 2.5 points alongside three other players while R Vaishali rose from the last to 13th position with a score of 1/5.