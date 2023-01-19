Log In
Chess

Tata Steel Chess: Adhiban and Vaishali play out a draw

B Adhiban and R Vaishali played out a draw against each other in fifth round of the Tata Steel Chess challengers section.

Adhiban Vaishali Chess
Adhiban and Vaishali (Source: Tata Steel Chess)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-19T11:53:58+05:30

On what was a rest day for the masters section, the two Indians in the challengers section - Adhiban Baskaran and Rameshbabu Vaishali, who were pitted against each other, played out a draw at the Tata Steel Chess in Wijk aan Zee on Wednesday.

This draw brought an end to the three-match losing streak for IM Vaishali, while Adhiban continues to remain unbeaten after five rounds in the prestigious tournament.

Playing with the white pieces, Vaishali enjoyed a slight advantage in the contest but Adhiban's defense remained as solid as ever as the two shook hands to share the points.


After five rounds, Adhiban Baskaran stands joint-sixth with 2.5 points alongside three other players while R Vaishali rose from the last to 13th position with a score of 1/5.

Chess Indian Chess 
