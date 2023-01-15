Tata Steel Chess: Arjun-Pragg share spoils; Gukesh loses to Liren

Indian teen Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw in the opening round of the ongoing Tata Steel Chess Masters section in Wijk aan Zee.

Playing with the black pieces, Erigaisi was a pawn up for quite some time in the game but the Indian duo later agreed to share the spoils after repetition of moves in what was an equal position.

The other Indian competing in the master's section - D Gukesh, had a tough time as he lost to Ding Liren with the white pieces. The Chinese GM, who will play challenge for the World Championship title later this year, went on an all-out attack mode and forced a resignation from the Indian in the 38th move.

The only other decisive game in the master's section was the contest between Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Richard Rapport, with the former registering a win.

Adhiban, Vaishali start with draws

Competing in the Challengers section, India's B Adhiban and R Vaishali played out draws in their respective first round matches.

While Adhiban held Amin Tabatabaei to draw, Vaishali did the same against Thomas Beerdsen. Both the Indians were playing with black pieces.