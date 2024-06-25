Superbet Classic Romania: Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh to take on the world

R Pragnanandhaa and D Gukesh will spearhead the Indian challenge in the forthcoming Superbet Chess Classic in Romania, scheduled for June 26 to July 5 at the Grand Hotel Bucharest in Romania’s capital.

The curtain at the Superbet Classic Romania will be raised on June 25 with an opening ceremony which will be attended by the participants and Garry Kasparov, the former world champion.

This would be the first classical event and the second leg of the Grand Chess Tour (GCT) which began in May with the Superbet Rapid and Blitz in Poland.

The first leg in Warsaw was won by Magnus Carlsen, who came in as a wild card entry in the event.



All nine participants in GCT will take part in the Romania Classic along with the local hero wildcard entrant Bogdan-Daniel Deac.

2023 GCT winner Fabiano Caruana will be the top seed followed by Ian Nepomniachtchi.



Among the Indians, World Championship Challenger, Gukesh D, will be back in the action in Classical Chess after his triumph in the Candidates in Toronto back in April.



The time control for the classical event will be 120 minutes for the game, plus 30-second increments from move one.



A total of $350,000 in prize money will be up for grabs, with $100,000 set aside for the winner. Points will also be awarded for the Grand Chess Tour to the achievers.



The viewers can catch all the live action on YouTube across various channels like Chessbase India, and the St. Louis Chess Club.

