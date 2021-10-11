Chess Super League: All you need to know

Chess, in India, has been on a rise ever since the covid-19 pandemic struck last year. With a majority of the population stuck inside their homes for a major part of the year due to various kinds of lockdown and no other sporting activities possible, people took to chess.



This coupled with the chess streaming scene led by comedian Samay Raina and International Master (IM) Sagar Shah and the release of Netflix's Queen's Gambit – a web series based on chess further increased the popularity of the strategy-based game in India.

With the chess fever in India growing stronger than ever, the sport's streaming pioneers in India – Raina and Shah, have partnered with Nodwin Gaming to host the Chess Super League (CSL) – a one of its kind online chess league.

With the Chess Super League expected to kickstart today, here is all you need to know about the league

How many teams will there be in Chess Super League?

The Chess Super League will be contested by a total of six teams:

The Kingslayers

Brutal Bishops

Krazy Knights

Pivotal Pawns

Quintessential Queens

Ruthless Rooks

Who are the owners of these six teams?

The following are the owners of the six teams in the Chess Super League:

Teams Owners The Kingslayers Tanmay Bhat Brutal Bishops Kalamkaar Krazy Knights Biswa Kalyan Rath and Shreyas Pivotal Pawns Zakir Khan Quintessential Queens Saina Nehwal and Suhani Shah Ruthless Rooks S8ul

How do the teams line up?

Each team is formed by a total of 6 players, including two juniors and two international players. Here is how the team's line up for the Chess Super League:

The Kingslayers

Anish Giri, Arpita Mukherjee, Dommaraju Gukesh, Nana Dzagnidze, Soumya Swaminathan and SP Sethuraman

Brutal Bishops

Alexandra Kosteniuk, Eesha Karavade, Raunak Sadhwani, Tarini Goyal, Vidit Gujarathi and Wang Hao

Krazy Knights

Aryan Chopra, Hikaru Nakamura, Krishnan Sasikiran, Maria Muzychuk, Mary Ann Gomes and Mrudul Dehankar

Pivotal Pawns

Abhijeet Gupta, Arjun Kalyan, Bhakti Kulkarni, Ding Liren, Savitha Shri and Zhansaya Abdumalik

Ruthless Rooks

Anna Muzychuk, Harika Dronavalli, Harshit Raja, Karthikeyan Murali, Saina Salonika and Teimour Radjabov

Quintessential Queens

Hou Yifan, Koneru Humpy, P Iniyan, Priyanka K, Sergey Karjakin and Rania Sachdev