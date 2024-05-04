Sports minister Anurag Thakur felicitates D Gukesh for FIDE Candidates triumph

India's sports minister Anurag Thakur felicitated FIDE Candidates winner D Gukesh at his residence on Friday in the presence of his family members and All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Nitin Narang.

Gukesh became the youngest-ever Candidates champion last month in Toronto, Canada, and that too on his debut at the event. He will now challenge the reigning world champion Ding Liren of China at the World Championship in November-December later this year.

Hailing the 17-year-old chess prodigy, Anurag wrote on X, "It was a pleasure meeting and hosting D Gukesh and his parents at my residence in the company of AICF president, Shri Nitin Narang ji."

"Congratulated him and his parents on his outstanding success, as he becomes the youngest player ever to win a Candidates tournament, surpassing a record set four decades ago," he wrote further.

Anurag also said Gukesh's success in the Candidates will take Indian chess forward. "The interaction was filled with pride and encouragement as we discussed Gukesh's journey and the bright future ahead for Indian chess. His dedication and talent have truly shone, inspiring many aspiring athletes across the nation. We're immensely proud of his achievements and wish him continued success in his future endeavours."

AICF president, Nitin expressed his gratitude to the sports minister for inviting them and supporting Gukesh.

"Thank you, Hon'ble Minister Shri Anurag Thakur ji, for hosting us and celebrating Gukesh’s extraordinary achievement. Your encouragement motivates our young talents to reach greater heights. We are grateful for your support as we continue to advance the future of Bharatiya chess," said Nitin.

What's next?

D Gukesh will be back in action for the first time since creating history at the first leg of the Grand Chess Tour in Warsaw, Poland, scheduled to be held on May 6–13.