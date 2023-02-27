Chess: Sayantan Das becomes India's 81 Grandmaster

Kolkata's Sayantan Das, on Sunday, become the 81st Chess Grandmaster from India after crossing the 2500-mark in live ratings. He achieved this feat after winning the 2023 Cannes Open with a score of 7.5/9.

Having achieved his final GM norm way back in 2017, Sayantan had to wait six-long years to cross the 2500 rating mark and earn the GM title.

Sayantan entered the Cannes Open 2023 with a rating of 2476 and finished the event with a rating of 2504.

He also became the 11th player from West Bengal to earn the GM title. The others from the state to have earned the GM title include Dibyendu Barua, Surya Shekhar Ganguly, Sandipan Chanda, Neelotpal Das, Deep Sengupta, Saptarshi Chowdhury, Diptayan Ghosh, Saptarshi Roy, Mitrabha Guha, and Koustav Chatterjee.

Sayantan Das is also a former U12 World Champion and an U16 Chess Olympiad bronze medallist.