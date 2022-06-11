Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Chess
Rahul Srivatshav becomes India's 74th chess Grandmaster
Nineteen-year-old Rahul Srivasthav becomes India's 74th chess grandmaster on Friday after he reached 2500 ELO Ratings.
Telangana's Rahul Srivasthav became India's 74th chess grandmaster on Friday. The 19-year-old from Telangana reached the magical ELO figure of 2500 after he drew his 8th round game against Grandmaster Levan Pantsulaia at the 9th edition of Cattolica Open in Italy.
Rahul already had five GM norms.
More to follow...
