Chess

Rahul Srivatshav becomes India's 74th chess Grandmaster

Nineteen-year-old Rahul Srivasthav becomes India's 74th chess grandmaster on Friday after he reached 2500 ELO Ratings.

Rahul Srivasthav (Source: Jagbani)
Rahul Srivasthav (Source: Jagbani)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 11 Jun 2022 4:57 AM GMT

Telangana's Rahul Srivasthav became India's 74th chess grandmaster on Friday. The 19-year-old from Telangana reached the magical ELO figure of 2500 after he drew his 8th round game against Grandmaster Levan Pantsulaia at the 9th edition of Cattolica Open in Italy.

Rahul already had five GM norms.

More to follow...


Chess Indian Chess 
