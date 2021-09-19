Chess Grandmaster sues Netflix over 'sexist' Queen's Gambit portrayal

Queen's gambit was all the rage when it was first released last year in October. The series became famous for its portrayal of women in chess and won approval from across the world. However, trouble seems to be brewing as the facts of the movie have been disputed. Nona Grapindashvilli has filed a suit against the producers of the film for its misinformation and sexist portrayal.

One of the final scenes in the finale reveals information about the Russian Grandmaster. The character in the scene states "There's Nona Gaprindashvili, but she's the female world champion and has never faced men." This fact is disputed by Nona Gaprindashvili in reality who states that she faced 59 men in total during her career. All this was before Beth Harmon even came into the picture according to the lawsuit filed by her.

Georgian legend Nona Gaprindashvili celebrates her 80th birthday today. Our heartiest congratulations!



The fifth Women's World Chess Champion, the first woman to become a Grandmaster, she inspired thousands upon thousands of girls to pick up chess. And she's still very sharp! pic.twitter.com/wlHZImP63D — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) May 3, 2021

Nona also stated that the film has incorrectly represented her as she is Georgian and not Russian. She is a 5-time World Chess Champion and won her first world title when she was just 21. She also became the first female grandmaster ever in 1978. Some of the grandmasters she faced were Paul Keres, Boris Spassky, Mikhail Tal and India's very own Vishwanathan Anand.





