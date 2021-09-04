Punjab government is ignoring Chess: Deaf World Champion Malika Handa's mother

The Deaf World Champion in Chess, Malika Handa, put out a tweet a couple of days back alleging that the Punjab Sports Ministry has denied giving her a government job or cash reward despite all that she has achieved for her state and country.



The tweet took the Indian sporting Twitter by a storm with more than then thousand likes and six thousand retweets.

I am very feeling Hurt and crying

Today I meet to Director ministry sports Punja

He said punjab can not give job and cash award accept to (Deaf sports)

What shall I do now all my future ruined??? @capt_amarinder @iranasodhi @ANI @vijaylokapally @anumitsodhi @navgill82 pic.twitter.com/RGmbFsFLpJ — Malika Handa🇮🇳🥇 (@MalikaHanda) September 2, 2021



The Bridge reached out to Malika Handa's mother, Renu Handa, to understand what transpired that day which forced the 26-year-old to tweet such an emotional video. "First things first, Malika did not go there uninvited. She was called by the Sports Ministry to come, she was promised a job. But when she went there she was told straight on her face that she will not be given any job or cash rewards because she plays in the deaf category. They said they do not have the policy to give jobs under sports quota to deaf players," Malika's said. "If that is the case, why does not the government notice that Malika has even won a medal in the disabled category? You do give jobs to para-athletes, right?" an agitated Renu asks. She mentioned that Punjab's Sports Minister, Rana Sodhi, had repeatedly promised Malika a job, but she has not been provided with me. "We have been approaching the government regarding this matter for since long, and the Sports Minister himself has promised to give Malika a job, but the promise has not been fulfilled. In fact, some people who do not have as my medals as my daughter as were recently provided jobs. This made her excited, and the response she got from the Ministry has left her heartbroken," she said.

Malika Handa with her mother Renu Handa (Source: Malika Handa/Facebook)





Mrs. Handa even went on to state that while other sports are flourishing in Punjab the government is ignoring chess as a whole.

"It is very clear that they do not wish to encourage chess in the state. Other sports are flourishing, no doubt, but how many good chess players have Punjab produced. Malika had recently applied for the Maharaja Ranjit Singh award and she was ignored for that as well, while athletes in other sports who have not achieved as much were honoured. She was ignored just because she plays chess," the mother alleged. They have even reached out to the central government, but to no avail. "The central government supports deaf sports, but then their argument is that they cannot support Malika because chess is not a part of the Deaflympics. This is absurd chess was introduced as a part of the Deaflympics in 2019. In fact, Malika even went to compete in Italy at the Deaflympics then," a dejected Renu points out. She pointed out that the Sports Authority of India does help financially if Malika has to travel someplace to compete. "The SAI has been of great help and have always ensured that Malika does not miss out on tournaments."

Gold medals are worth Crores n govt job nd mny more if represented through other state

But

In My punjab these medals are worth like toys hang on wall

Why Govt.doing this to Deaf Sports

I again Request Govt to see my eforts done by me to make India proud in foreign countris @ANI pic.twitter.com/RJjWQeygPb — Malika Handa🇮🇳🥇 (@MalikaHanda) September 4, 2021