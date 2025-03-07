Pranav Venkatesh wins World Junior Chess Champion, ends India’s 17-year wait

India has a new rising star in chess as 18-year-old Grandmaster Pranav Venkatesh clinched the World Junior Chess Championship 2025 title in the open section.

The tournament, held in Petrovac, Montenegro, saw Pranav outplay a field of 157 competitors, including 12 grandmasters from 63 countries, to secure the prestigious title. His victory marks the end of India’s 17-year wait for a men’s Junior Classical World Title. 🏆

Pranav sealed his championship victory with a crucial draw against Matic Lavrencic, finishing the tournament with an impressive 9/11 points. His triumph adds to India's growing list of young chess prodigies, following in the footsteps of Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa.

One of his most notable achievements came when he defeated Magnus Carlsen in a Titled Tuesday game two years ago, a result that caught the attention of the global chess community.

A product of the renowned Velammal Institute, Pranav has honed his skills under the mentorship of the Westbridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA), an initiative spearheaded by five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

Pranav has already made a mark in his early career, winning the Challengers event at the Chennai Grand Masters in 2024. He also bagged double gold medals in the Under-18 category at the World Youth Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in Slovenia last year.