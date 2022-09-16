World Youth Chess C'ships: GM Pranav Anand wins U16 title, Ilamparthi secures U14 title

India's latest Grandmaster Pranav Anand won the U16 open title at the ongoing World Youth Chess Championships while 13-year-old International Master Ilamparthi AR secured the U14 open title.

After becoming the 76th Grandmaster from India a few hours back, Pranav won the U16 title after drawing his 11th round game against Droin Augustin of France at the ongoing World youth chess championships. He was in the lead with 8.5 points after the 10th round and then a draw against Droin meant that he won the title with 9/11 points.

Big news coming in from World Youth in Romania - subsequent to his Grandmaster title, Pranav Anand has added another feather to his cap. After drawing his final round game against FM Augustin Droin, Pranav is now the World U-16 Champion!!

In the U14 category, Ilamparthi ended the 10th round with an 8.5/10 lead by winning against CM Cnejev Vladimir-Alexandru of Romania. Ilamparthi needed a clear win in the 11th round against Magold Filip of Romania.

Ilamparthi defeated Magold in the 11th round and became the U14 World champion with a score of 9.5/11. Ilamparthi is coached by Grandmaster Shyam Sundar.

Congratulations to Ilamparthi A R 🇮🇳 on winning the World Under 14 Championship 🏆@AIlamparthi (2269) scored 9.5/11 to gain a whopping 114.4 rating points and clinch the Gold medal 🥇



Congratulations to Ilamparthi A R on winning the World Under 14 Championship

(2269) scored 9.5/11 to gain a whopping 114.4 rating points and clinch the Gold medal

Congratulations to him, his supporters and his coach

In the U14 girl's category, Mrittika Mallick finished 4th with a score of 8/11, Anupam Sreekumar finished 7th with a score of 8/11 and Pragnya finished 8th with a score of 7.5/11.



