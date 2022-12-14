Chess: Praggnanandhaa wins Julius Baer Challenger

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa was crowned the champion at the 2022 Julius Baer Challenger Championships on Tuesday. The 17-year-old defeated fellow Indian GM Pranav Venkatesh to clinch the title.

Praggnanandhaa won the first two rapid mini matches with a scoreline of 2.5-0.5 and 2-0 respectively to assert his dominance early on in the contest.

The Tamil Nadu-lad was, however, put under pressure in the blitz mini match as he surrendered the first game of the shorter time control to Pranav. But, the Olympiad bronze-medallist maintained his composure to win the next two games to take a 2-1 lead and seal the contest in his favour.

Regardless of the loss to Praggnanandhaa, Pranav Venkatesh will be playing in the 2023 Champions Chess Tour, thanks to his showing in the Challengers Chess Championship 2022.