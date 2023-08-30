Chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa returns home to a rousing welcome: Watch

Indian chess grandmaster and FIDE World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa returned to India with a rousing welcome at Chennai Airport on Wednesday.

The Chennai airport was surrounded by media and fans alike to catch one glimpse of the rising chess sensation from India.

Recently, Praggnanandhaa became the second Indian after Chess icon Vishwanathan Anand to reach to final of the FIDE World Cup. Although he lost to Magnus Carlsen in the final, Pragg performed brilliantly throughout the tournament.

On his way to the final, Pragg defeated World number three Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals, his compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the quarter-finals, and world number two Hikaru Nakamura in the fourth round.

In the final, Pragg drew two classical games against Magnus Carlsen but lost the first tie-breaker to finish as runner-up in the tournament.

“I am very happy over the reception.” He accepted the national tricolor offered to him and waved it. His mother Nagalakshmi too expressed glee over the grand reception accorded to her 18-year-old son.

R Praggnanandhaa will be part of the Indian chess contingent traveling to the upcoming Asian Games 2023.