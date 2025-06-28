Praggnanandhaa signs with Team Liquid; to play alongside Magnus Carlsen

Just a day after his title triumph at UzChess Cup Masters, Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu has penned a deal with Team Liquid ahead of the 2025 Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

This development makes Praggnanandhaa the fourth Indian to sign with an Esports team after Arjun Erigaisi (Gen.G Esports), Aravindh Chitambaram, and Nihal Sarin (both S8uL Esports).

"Before chess conquered the world, it was born in India. For centuries, India has shaped the game. Now, it shapes the future. Praggnanandhaa R. carries that legacy forward — and today, he joins ours," wrote Team Liquid along with an announcement video.

Team Liquid had already signed five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and the United States' Fabiano Caruana to their roster earlier this year.

Praggnanandhaa's signing makes them one of the most feared outfit ahead of the Esports World Cup with three of the world's top five players signed under their banner.

Praggnanandhaa is currently ranked world No 4 as per the LIVE rating list and is also the highest ranked Indian ahead of the reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju.

Chess will feature for the first time at the 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with an online version of the board game set to be played from 29 July to 1 August.



