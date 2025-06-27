Praggnanandhaa becomes India’s top Chess Player, climbs to World No. 4

GM R Praggnanandhaa has surged to the No. 1 position in the national rankings and climbed to World No. 4 in the live FIDE ratings, following his sensational title win at the UzChess Cup Masters 2025.

Praggnanandhaa sealed the championship with a commanding performance, defeating Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the blitz-format playoffs. The victory not only earned him the title but also cemented his place among the elite of world chess, surpassing compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the Indian rankings and leapfrogging reigning World Champion D Gukesh, who now sits at No. 5.

With a live rating of 2778.3, Praggnanandhaa now stands shoulder to shoulder with the biggest names in the game — including Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana — marking a new high point in his young but already illustrious career.

The tournament saw Praggnanandhaa showcase nerves of steel and tactical mastery, especially during the playoffs, where he outplayed both Abdusattorov and Javokhir Sindarov. His steady rise reflects the growing strength of Indian chess on the world stage, bolstered by a new generation of grandmasters.

This latest achievement further fuels India’s chess revolution, with players like Vidit Gujrathi, Koneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev, R Vaishali, and others contributing to the nation’s rise in global prominence.