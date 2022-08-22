Praggnanandhaa defeats Magnus Carlsen again; finishes second at FTX Crypto Cup

Recording a third consecutive win in his career against the Norwegian great, 17-year-old Indian chess prodigy, R. Praggnanandhaa pulled off a stunner as he defeated the reigning 5-time World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen at the FTX Crypto Cup.

Creating quite the high-pressure moment in his final match at the FTX Crypto Cup, Praggnanandhaa produced a clutch moment against Magnus Carlsen and won 3 games in a row in the blitz playoffs to create history.

Magnus Carlsen was just about to win and force tiebreaks, but then he blundered and Praggnanandhaa wins the match — and takes 2nd place in the tournament! https://t.co/IbzJPYlRtP #ChessChamps #FTXCryptoCup pic.twitter.com/MofOzhGsSQ — chess24.com (@chess24com) August 21, 2022

Although Carlsen went on to win the FTX Crypto Cup, it was not without having to really sweat it out against the teenage prodigy from Tamil Nadu who has been a bit of a bother for Carlsen of late.



The clash was intense and Praggnanandhaa had to dig deep to pull off a comeback with some stunning moves and ended up finishing a well-deserved second at the FTX Crypto Cup, just one below Carlsen, who somehow managed to defend his title despite the threats posed by Praggnanandhaa.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is the RUNNER UP after clutching up and beating the world champion in his last match! A future superstar in the making, that's for sure 🔥 #ChessChamps pic.twitter.com/7sHkVwUxnp — Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (@ChampChessTour) August 21, 2022

Ultimately, Norway's World Champion, Carlsen, overcame the talented 17-year-old with a game to spare in their final round shootout for the title, while Praggnanandhaa, in solid form all throughout this tournament, finished as the runners-up.

