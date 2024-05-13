Superbet Rapid and Blitz: Praggnanandhaa finishes 4th, Carlsen comes from behind to win title

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa made a fourth-place finish as Magnus Carlsen pulled off one after another stunning victory to claim the Superbet Rapid and Blitz tournament in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday.



Carlsen was unbeaten for the day; he won seven of the nine matches to emerge a clear winner, pipping Wei Yi of China, who led the board for most of the tournament.

Wei Yi settled for a second-place finish following a below-par performance in the final nine games.

Despite playing under pressure and battling fatigue, Carlsen dug deep into his experience as he put on show his impressive skills in crucial junctures of the day.

With his remarkable show in the final, including seven wins and two draws, Carlsen accumulated 26 points in total to win the title, pipping Wei Yi by just half a point.

Praggnanandhaa finished behind Poland's Duda Jan-Kryzstof as the Indian GM fell half a point short of the Polish player's 19.5 points.

Gukesh finishes at bottom

Meanwhile, Erigaisi Arjun finished fifth with 18 points, with Nodirbek Abdusattorov following him closely at sixth with 17.5 points.

Anish Giri, on the other hand, bounced back and recovered from the earlier setbacks to take the eighth place, with Kirill Shevchenko finishing ahead of him with 17 points.

With 12.5 points, D Gukesh, the FIDE Candidates champion, finished at the bottom of the chart as Vincent Keymer of Germany claimed the ninth spot with 13.5 points.

Final results rapid: 1. Magnus Carlsen 26; 2. Wei Yi 25.5; 3.Duda 19.5; 4. Praggnanandhaa 19; 5. Arjun 18; 5. Abdusattorov 17.5; 7. Shevchenko 15; 8.Giri 14; 9. Keymer 13.5; 10. Gukesh 12.5.