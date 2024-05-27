Pragg, Vaishali and Humpy for Norway Chess Tournament

Starting Monday, Stavanger will play host to some of the finest chess talents in the world at the Norway Chess tournament.

The championships shall feature some of the world’s best players across the open and women’s section.

Indian presence

R. Praggnanandhaa, ranked 14th in the world, will lead India’s charge in the open section. His elder sister, R. Vaishali, will feature in the women’s event alongside fellow-Indian Koneru Humpy.

Meanwhile, World No.1 and five-time World champion Magnus Carlsen is the home favourite and is expected to draw the crowds.

Also, World No.2 Fabiana Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura, the World No.3, are in the fray as well. If this isn’t competition enough, reigning World champion Ding Liren will compete as well.

In the women’s section, World champion Ju Wen-jun of China is the top seed.

Equal prize money

This Norway Chess tournament, which will conclude on June 7, carries equal prize money in the open and women’s sections.

In the first-round on Monday, Pragg will take on Alireza Firouzja from France while R. Vaishali will play Pia Cramling of Sweden.