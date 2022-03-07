Chess
"Polytopia better than chess" — Elon Musk offends chess fraternity
The richest man in the world and CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk has ruffled some feathers in the global chess community with his interesting take about the age-old strategy game.
Replying to a Twitter user who tweeted that there are 69,352,859,712,417 possible games which can be played after both the players have made 5 moves each, Musk said that playing chess back in the day was understandable but now we have computers.
"Chess is a simple game. Understandable when all we had to play with were squirrels and rocks, but now we have computers," Musk tweeted.
The 50-year-old further went on to add that in his opinion Battle of Polytopia - a mobile game is much better, if one enjoys strategy=based games.
"Polytopia is *way* better imo, if you like strategy games," he said.
This take from Elon Musk certainly did not sit well with some of the top names in the chess community as they responded to the opinion of the world's richest man.
"I literally don't care," tweeted the World number 1 blitz player Hikauru Nakamura.
IM and CCO of Chess.com Daniel Rensch was displeased with Musk terming chess to be simple.
Chess streamer Agadmator, too, expressed his displeasure.
Indian IM Rakesh Kulkarni decided to have some fun and challenged the American to a game of chess.