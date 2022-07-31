WATCH: 8-year-old twins confuse Viswanathan Anand with a "distracting" question during Chess Olympiad

Chess is often seen as a game with demands extreme concentration and no distractions. However, that doesn't mean a good laugh now and then can make you forget your moves.

Indian Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was attending a Q&A session at the ongoing Chess Olympiad when eight-year-old twin sisters decided to lighten the mood with an innocent question.

"How to reset the pieces?" one of the twin asked.

Just when Anand started answering the question, the adorable kid interrupted, "How to distract the pieces?"

The former World Champion was stumped by the question and replied, "I have no idea," as those present in the arena burst out in laughter.

Even the GM couldn't help but repost the wholesome video on his twitter handle.

The question of the day! https://t.co/bYWrcTtMyA — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 31, 2022



