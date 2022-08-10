Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Chess
Chess Olympiad: TN Govt. announces cash prize for medal winners
The Tamil Nadu state government will be giving cash prizes to the bronze medal winners of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022.
The Indians excelled and fared quite well at the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 which was held in Chennai. In light of the teams' success, the state government announced a generous cash prize for the medal winners.
India B in the Open Section and India A in the Women's Section were the winners which clinched the bronze in their respective sections. The government, in a tweet on Wednesday, shared that a sum of Rs. 1 crore would be given to each of the bronze medal-winning teams.
India B (Open Section) comprised Dommarju, R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani, and Adhiban Baskaran. India A (Women's Section) team was made up of Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Tania Sachdev, R Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni.
Next Story