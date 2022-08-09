Bg

Chess

Chess Olympiad: Tania Sachdev, Vaishali Rameshbabu rope in board medals

Indian chess players Tania Sachdev and Vaishali Rameshbabu end Chess Olympiad with board medals.

Tania Sachdev and Vaishali Rameshbabu (Source: ChessBaseIndia)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-09T23:10:06+05:30

Two more bronze medals come for India at the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022. This time, IM Tania Sachdev and Vaishali Rameshbabu end the Olympiad with a bronze medal each.

Sachdev scored a brilliant 8/11 and had a performance rating of 2441 which was enough to earn her the bronze in Board 4. Rameshbabu had a creditable 7.5/11 score with a performance rating of 2452.

Both the players were part of India A team in the Women's section that clinched the bronze at the Olympiad.

Chess Chess Olympiad Indian Chess 
