Chess Olympiad: Tania Sachdev, Vaishali Rameshbabu rope in board medals

Two more bronze medals come for India at the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022. This time, IM Tania Sachdev and Vaishali Rameshbabu end the Olympiad with a bronze medal each.

Indian Women take bronze !! — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) August 9, 2022

Sachdev scored a brilliant 8/11 and had a performance rating of 2441 which was enough to earn her the bronze in Board 4. Rameshbabu had a creditable 7.5/11 score with a performance rating of 2452.



Both the players were part of India A team in the Women's section that clinched the bronze at the Olympiad.