Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 5
silver 6
Bronze 7
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Chess

WATCH: Viswanathan Anand plays football on Chess Olympiad rest day

Viswanathan Anand was seen showing off his football skills during the 2022 Chess Olympiad rest day.

Viswanathan Anand Chess
X

Viswanathan Anand

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-04T23:15:38+05:30

Indian chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was, on Thursday, seen showing off his football skills during the 2022 Chess Olympiad rest day. Anand was seen a playing a friendly football match alongside the Olympiad officials at the Marina Arena in Chennai.

"There are a lot of chess players who play football. I follow the game, but don't play much. I thoroughly enjoyed it today," Anand said after the match.




Football Viswanathan Anand Chess Chess Olympiad Indian Chess 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X