Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Chess
WATCH: Viswanathan Anand plays football on Chess Olympiad rest day
Viswanathan Anand was seen showing off his football skills during the 2022 Chess Olympiad rest day.
Indian chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was, on Thursday, seen showing off his football skills during the 2022 Chess Olympiad rest day. Anand was seen a playing a friendly football match alongside the Olympiad officials at the Marina Arena in Chennai.
"There are a lot of chess players who play football. I follow the game, but don't play much. I thoroughly enjoyed it today," Anand said after the match.
Next Story