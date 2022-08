WATCH: Viswanathan Anand plays football on Chess Olympiad rest day

Indian chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was, on Thursday, seen showing off his football skills during the 2022 Chess Olympiad rest day. Anand was seen a playing a friendly football match alongside the Olympiad officials at the Marina Arena in Chennai.

"There are a lot of chess players who play football. I follow the game, but don't play much. I thoroughly enjoyed it today," Anand said after the match.

The 44th @FIDE_chess organised football friendly tournament supported by the club was ๐Ÿ˜



And watching @vishy64theking on the football field at the Marina Arena amidst chess heroes from all over the world was ๐Ÿ˜#AllInForChennaiyin #ChennaiChess22 #ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/OBF533Dwdl โ€” Chennaiyin FC ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ† (@ChennaiyinFC) August 4, 2022