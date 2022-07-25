2022 Chess Olympiad: Preview, India Team, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Streaming, Mascot, Format

The 2022 Chess Olympiad will kickstart from 28th July in the southern Indian city of Chennai. The tournament will be the biggest-ever sporting event in history with players from more than 180 countries across the world expected to flock into the host city.

The Chess Olympiad, which is usually a biannual event, was last held in 2018 at Bautmi, Georgia. The tournament could not be conducted in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, and makes a return this year after a gap of almost 4 years. The world chess body, FIDE, did conduct two editions of Online Olympiad in 2020 and 2021 respectively with India being crowned the joint winners in 2020.

Here, we bring to you all you need to know about the 2022 Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

What is the mascot for the 2022 Chess Olympiad?

The mascot for the 2022 Chess Olympiad is a horse named Thambi.

What is the Indian team for the 2022 Chess Olympiad?

India will field a total of 5 teams - 3 in the open section and 2 in women's section at the 2022 Chess Olympiad.

Open Section

Team A: Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, Arjun Erigiasi, SL Narayanan, Kiran Sasikiran

Team B: B Adhiban, R Praggnanandhha, Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, Raunak Sadhwani

Team C: Surya Sekhar Ganguly, Karthikeyan Murali, SP Sethuraman, Abhijeet Gupta, Abhimanyu Puranik

Women's section

Team A: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni

Team B: Vantika Agarwal, Sowmya Swaminathan, Mary Ann Gomes, Padmini Rout, Divya Deshmukh

What is the format of the 2022 Chess Olympiad?

The 2022 Chess Olympiad will be played in a classical format. The players will have to make 40 moves within 90 minutes, following which an additional 30 minutes will be awarded with 30 seconds increment. The players can offer a draw to their opponent at any point in the match.

What is the schedule for Chess Olympiad 2022?

The following is the schedule for 2022 Chess Olympiad:

28th July - Opening Ceremony

29th July - 1st Round

30th July - 2nd Round

31st July - 3rd Round

1st August - 4th Round

2nd August - 5th Round

3rd August - 6th Round

4th August - Rest

5th August - 7th Round

6th August - 8th Round

7th August - 9th Round

8th August - 10th Round

9th August - 11th Round

Where to watch the 2022 Chess Olympiad?

The 2022 Chess Olympiad will be telecasted by Doordarshan on television.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of 2022 Chess Olympiad?

The 2022 Chess Olympiad is expected to be LIVE streamed on the YouTube pages of Chessbase India and FIDE.