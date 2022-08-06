Chess Olympiad: India defeats India in Open section; Women's A team remain unbeaten

In an interesting turn of events, two Indian teams in the open section of the ongoing Chess Olympiad were pitted against each other with the India A team comprising of Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, SL Narayanan and Arjun Erigiasi defeating the India C team.

In what was a interesting match, the India A team struck on the lower boards after their top boards Harikrishna and Vidit were held to boring draws by Surya Sekhar Ganguly and SP Sethuraman respectively. While SL Naryanan defeated Abhimanyu Puranik with the black pieces, Arjun Erigasi beat Abhijeet Gupta with the white to help India A register a 3-1 win over India C.

The India B team in the open section returned to winning ways, with D Gukesh winning his seventh match in a row at the Olympiad. Playing against Cuba, Praggnandhaa and Nihal Sarin too registered victories while Adhiban was held to a draw as India B registered a 3.5-0.5 win.

In the women's section, the India A team comprising of Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali and Tania Sachdev continued their unbeaten run as Tania and Vaishali won their respective games after Humpy fell to her first loss of the Olympiad to help India to a 2.5-1.5 win over Azerbaijan.

In the remaining matches, the India B team in women's section fell to a shock 1.5-2.5 loss to Greece, while the India C team registered a 3-1 win over Switzerland.