Chess Olympiad: India B clinch bronze in the Open section

The India B team, comprising of Dommarju Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani, and Adhiban Baskaran, clinched the bronze medal in the Open section at the 44th Chess Olympiad.

The young India B team of Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak and Adhiban win BRONZE🥉 at the Chess Olympiad! 🙌🇮🇳



This is India's second medal at the Chess Olympiad after the bronze in 2014 (not counting the online Olympiad)



📸: @FIDE_chess#ChessOlympiad2022 pic.twitter.com/jFWFsDkAif — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 9, 2022





The Indian team, with an average age of just 19, defeated Germany in the final round of the event to cement their third placed finish. Table toppers, Uzbekistan, won the gold medal after remaining undefeated throughout. Armenia took the silver in the open section.

In the 11th and final round, India B got the better of the Germans with a score line of 1-3. While Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa drew their respective matches, Nihal Sarin and Raunak Sadhwani struck for India to help them to the bronze..

This is India's second medal at the Chess Olympiad after a bronze medal win in 2014. With this win Adhiban Baskaran also becomes only the first Indian to win two Olympiad medals.