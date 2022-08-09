Chess Olympiad: India A wins bronze in women's section

The India A team in the women's section clinched the bronze medal in the 44th Chess Olympiad. The team comprising of Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Tania Sachdev, R Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni settled for the third spot on the podium after losing to USA 1-3 in their final round match.
The top seeded India A team was leading the women's section by 1 point going into the final round, but fell to a shock loss against seventh seeds USA.
Playing without the experienced Harika Dronavalli in the final round, the India A team suffered losses in the two lower boards as both Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni went down to Carissa Yip and Abrahamyan respectively. On the other hand, Koneru Humpy and R Vaishali were held to draws.
This is India's first-ever medal in the women's section at the Chess Olympiad.