Chess

Chess Olympiad: India A wins bronze in women's section

Chess Olympiad: India A wins bronze in womens section
The India A team (Source: FIDE)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-09T16:51:59+05:30

The India A team in the women's section clinched the bronze medal in the 44th Chess Olympiad. The team comprising of Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Tania Sachdev, R Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni settled for the third spot on the podium after losing to USA 1-3 in their final round match.

The top seeded India A team was leading the women's section by 1 point going into the final round, but fell to a shock loss against seventh seeds USA.


Playing without the experienced Harika Dronavalli in the final round, the India A team suffered losses in the two lower boards as both Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni went down to Carissa Yip and Abrahamyan respectively. On the other hand, Koneru Humpy and R Vaishali were held to draws.

This is India's first-ever medal in the women's section at the Chess Olympiad.


