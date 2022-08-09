Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Chess
Chess Olympiad: Gukesh D, Nihal Sarin win individual gold medals
Indian Chess Grandmasters Gukesh D and Nihal Sarin won individual gold medals at the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022.
Indian chess GMs Gukesh D and Nihal Sarin clinched gold medals at the recently concluded Chess Olympiad 2022. While the former won it on Board 1, the latter got the first prize on Board 2.
Gukesh came out on top in the first board in the open section with a score of 9/11 and a performance rating of 2867. His compatriot, Nihal, was the best in the second board with a performance rating of 2774.
Both the Indians were also part of India's Team B in the open section that clinched the bronze medal, just behind Uzbekistan and Armenia.
