Chess Olympiad: Gukesh D, Nihal Sarin win individual gold medals

Indian chess GMs Gukesh D and Nihal Sarin clinched gold medals at the recently concluded Chess Olympiad 2022. While the former won it on Board 1, the latter got the first prize on Board 2.

Gukesh came out on top in the first board in the open section with a score of 9/11 and a performance rating of 2867. His compatriot, Nihal, was the best in the second board with a performance rating of 2774.

The powerful young guns of the country bring home many medals!

In the second board, it was Nihal Sarin who clinched gold, with an amazing PR of 2774.

Both the Indians were also part of India's Team B in the open section that clinched the bronze medal, just behind Uzbekistan and Armenia.

