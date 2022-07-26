Chess Olympiad: 5 Indian players to watch out for

Players from more than 180 countries are expected to arrive at Chennai, the host city for the 44th Chess Olympiad. The event is going to commence on the 28th of July, and the Indian teams are one of the strongest contenders in the competition.



Gukesh D

Dommaraju Gukesh is the youngest Indian and third-youngest in the world to cross the 2700 rating barrier. The 16-year-old Grandmaster will be raring to give the elders a run for their money at the Olympiad. He is placed in India's Team B in the Open Section, alongside other fellow teenagers.

R Praggnanandhha

After becoming a Grandmaster at the tender age of 12, Praggnanandhha is taking the world of black and white squares by storm. It was only in May 2022 when he defeated current World Champion, Magnus Carlsen, twice in three months. The now 16-year-old will be looking to continue his fine form and help the Indian team reach the apex.

Harika Dronavalli

In the Indian women's section, Harika Dronavalli is certainly a player to watch out for. After achieving the GM title back in 2011, she has added numerous laurels to her name, which includes the prestigious Padma Shri. Recently, she bagged bronze at the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad held in 2021. Harika will be competing in the tournament while being pregnant.

Nihal Sarin

Another prodigy, 18-year-old Nihal was the fourth-youngest player in history to cross the 2600 rating barrier. He was part of the gold-winning Indian team at the FIDE Chess Olympics and reached his peak ranking of No. 76 in January 2022. In the ensuing tournament, Sarin is certainly a force to be reckoned with.

Vidit Gujrathi

Perhaps one of the most promising talents to play in the 44th Chess Olympiad is Vidit Gujrathi. He is currently the third highest-rated player in India and was the 30th Indian to attain the GM title. He was also the captain of the Indian team which won gold at the Online Olympiad in 2020.