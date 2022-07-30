Chess
Chess Olympiad 2022: Rankings, Standings, Points Table after Round 1
Take a look at the standings of Chess Olympiad 2022.
The Indian teams, both Open and Women, have commenced the 44th Chess Olympiad with a clean slate, winning all of their games on Day 1.
The Open Indian team 1 won against Zimbabwe, Open team 2 got the better of United Arab Emirates, and Open team 3 defeated South Sudan. All the Indian teams won clean swept their opponents 4-0.
The Women's Indian team 1 defeated Tajikistan, team 2 got the better of Wales, and team 3 beat Hong Kong. Similar to the Open teams, the women too recorded 4-0 victories in all their ties.
Here's how all the Indian teams stand in the ranking table of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022:
Open:
|
Ranking
|
Country
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tied
|
Tiebreak 1
|
1
|
India A
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Spain
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
Poland
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
Azerbaijan
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
Netherlands
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
9
|
India B
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
13
|
India C
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
Women:
|
Ranking
|
Country
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tied
|
Tiebreak 1
|
1
|
India A
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Ukraine
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
Georgia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
Poland
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
France
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
11
|
India B
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
15
|
India C
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2