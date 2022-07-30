Chess Olympiad 2022: Rankings, Standings, Points Table after Round 1

The Indian teams, both Open and Women, have commenced the 44th Chess Olympiad with a clean slate, winning all of their games on Day 1.

The Open Indian team 1 won against Zimbabwe, Open team 2 got the better of United Arab Emirates, and Open team 3 defeated South Sudan. All the Indian teams won clean swept their opponents 4-0.

The Women's Indian team 1 defeated Tajikistan, team 2 got the better of Wales, and team 3 beat Hong Kong. Similar to the Open teams, the women too recorded 4-0 victories in all their ties.

Here's how all the Indian teams stand in the ranking table of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022:

Open:

Ranking Country Matches Played Won Lost Tied Tiebreak 1 1 India A 1 1 0 0 2 2 Spain 1 1 0 0 2 3 Poland 1 1 0 0 2 4 Azerbaijan 1 1 0 0 2 5 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 9 India B 1 1 0 0 2 13 India C 1 1 0 0 2





Women:

Ranking Country Matches Played Won Lost Tied Tiebreak 1 1 India A 1 1 0 0 2 2 Ukraine 1 1 0 0 2 3 Georgia 1 1 0 0 2 4 Poland 1 1 0 0 2 5 France 1 1 0 0 2 11 India B 1 1 0 0 2 15 India C 1 1 0 0 2







