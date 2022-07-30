Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 1
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Chess

Chess Olympiad 2022: Rankings, Standings, Points Table after Round 1

Take a look at the standings of Chess Olympiad 2022.

Chess Olympiad 2022: Rankings, Standings, Points Table after Round 1
X

Vidit Gujrathi at the 44th Chess Olympiad. (Source: Chess Olympiad Website)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 30 July 2022 1:00 PM GMT

The Indian teams, both Open and Women, have commenced the 44th Chess Olympiad with a clean slate, winning all of their games on Day 1.

The Open Indian team 1 won against Zimbabwe, Open team 2 got the better of United Arab Emirates, and Open team 3 defeated South Sudan. All the Indian teams won clean swept their opponents 4-0.

The Women's Indian team 1 defeated Tajikistan, team 2 got the better of Wales, and team 3 beat Hong Kong. Similar to the Open teams, the women too recorded 4-0 victories in all their ties.

Here's how all the Indian teams stand in the ranking table of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022:

Open:

Ranking

Country

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Tied

Tiebreak 1

1

India A

1

1

0

0

2

2

Spain

1

1

0

0

2

3

Poland

1

1

0

0

2

4

Azerbaijan

1

1

0

0

2

5

Netherlands

1

1

0

0

2

9

India B

1

1

0

0

2

13

India C

1

1

0

0

2



Women:

Ranking

Country

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Tied

Tiebreak 1

1

India A

1

1

0

0

2

2

Ukraine

1

1

0

0

2

3

Georgia

1

1

0

0

2

4

Poland

1

1

0

0

2

5

France

1

1

0

0

2

11

India B

1

1

0

0

2

15

India C

1

1

0

0

2



Chess Chess Olympiad Indian Chess Vidit Gujrathi R Praggnanandhaa 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X