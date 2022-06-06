Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand defeated world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in a thrilling armageddon in round five of Norway Chess on Sunday to remain in top position.

Earlier, Anand's winning run in the Classical event of the Norway Chess tournament ended after suffering a loss against American Wesley So in the fourth round. As a result, the 52-year-old former world champion was sharing the lead with Magnus Carlsen on 8.5 points each.

And we have the winner of the most anticipated match of the day! Vishy Anand beats Magnus Carlsen in their Armageddon and regains the sole lead. #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/BCOKnh5I5z — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 5, 2022

After Sunday's result, Vishy is leading the charts with 10 points, while Carlsen is a half a point behind. Wesley So and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov share third place.



