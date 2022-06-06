Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen
Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand defeated world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in a thrilling armageddon in round five of Norway Chess on Sunday to remain in top position.
Earlier, Anand's winning run in the Classical event of the Norway Chess tournament ended after suffering a loss against American Wesley So in the fourth round. As a result, the 52-year-old former world champion was sharing the lead with Magnus Carlsen on 8.5 points each.
After Sunday's result, Vishy is leading the charts with 10 points, while Carlsen is a half a point behind. Wesley So and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov share third place.
