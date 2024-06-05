Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa goes down to Carlsen, Vaishali wins

Magnus Carlsen, the home-favourite and world number-one, extended his lead in the ongoing Norway Chess 2024 tourney to a full point.

His latest scalp was R Praggnanandhaa in armageddon in round-eight.

The Indian grandmaster went into round-eight with a confident victory against world champion Ding Liren. But his momentum was nullified by a resurgent Carlsen, who was determined to avenge his loss to the Indian earlier in the tournament.

You could see the frustration in Pragg’s face after losing this Armageddon game against Magnus! #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/PvicQMJUlA — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 4, 2024

Vaishali wins



Meanwhile, in the women’s event, R Vaishali overpowered Anna Muzychuk in armageddon. Interestingly, Muzychuk lost out on time.

After the eight-round, Magnus Carlsen leads the open section with 14.5 points. Praggnanandhaa sits in the third-spot with 12-points behind Hikaru Nakamura, who has 13.5 points.

In the women’s section, Vaishali’s victory takes her to 11.5 points and the third-spot. Ju Wenjun leads the pack with 14.5 points.

"Hello everyone. This is my first visit to the confession room. My brother keeps telling me to join the confession everyday. [...] Last two games were very difficult, so I just decided to go all out today!" @chessvaishali ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ALDxxHWj4t — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 4, 2024



