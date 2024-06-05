Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Chess

Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa goes down to Carlsen, Vaishali wins

Round-8 brought mixed-fortunes for the dynamic Indian siblings.

Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa goes down to Carlsen, Vaishali wins
X

On the back of the win, R Vaishali is now in the third-spot. (Photo credit: Norway Chess)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 Jun 2024 4:17 AM GMT

Magnus Carlsen, the home-favourite and world number-one, extended his lead in the ongoing Norway Chess 2024 tourney to a full point.

His latest scalp was R Praggnanandhaa in armageddon in round-eight.

The Indian grandmaster went into round-eight with a confident victory against world champion Ding Liren. But his momentum was nullified by a resurgent Carlsen, who was determined to avenge his loss to the Indian earlier in the tournament.

Vaishali wins

Meanwhile, in the women’s event, R Vaishali overpowered Anna Muzychuk in armageddon. Interestingly, Muzychuk lost out on time.

After the eight-round, Magnus Carlsen leads the open section with 14.5 points. Praggnanandhaa sits in the third-spot with 12-points behind Hikaru Nakamura, who has 13.5 points.

In the women’s section, Vaishali’s victory takes her to 11.5 points and the third-spot. Ju Wenjun leads the pack with 14.5 points.


Chess
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X