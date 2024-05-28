Norway Chess: Pragg wins Armageddon match against over Alireza Firouzja

Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa defeated Alireza Firouzja 1.5-1 in the opening round of the Norway Chess 2024, on Tuesday. He drew the classical game before winning the Armageddon match with white pieces.

This is the first time Praggnanandhaa has defeated Firouzja in an over-the-board tournament game.

The classical game was even and finished a draw but the Armageddon was a must-win for Praggnanandhaa and Firouzja was not backing down as well.

Both players put each other under severe pressure but Praggnandhaa managed to secure an important victory playing with the white pieces.

Vaishali loses to reigning world champ Ju Wenjun

The Norway Chess Women’s tournament also saw intense action. Although all classical games ended in draws, the game between Pia Cramling and Koneru Humpy was particularly noteworthy. Cramling gained a significant advantage early and was poised to win by move 19, according to computer analysis. However, she couldn’t convert her advantage, and the game concluded peacefully.

Ju Wenjun emerged victorious against Vaishali R, while Lei Tingjie defeated Anna Muzychuk in their respective Armageddon round 1 battles.

The round 1 saw all the games ending up in a draw, Armageddon decided the points across both main and women’s events.

﻿What next:

﻿Praggnanandhaa is scheduled to play World Champion Ding Liren next with the black pieces in the second round. In the Women's event, Indian duo Vishali R and Koneru Humpy will take on each other.