Nitin Narang elected as the new AICF president, Dev A Patel appointed secretary

Nitin Narang of Haryana has been elected as the new president of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) unanimously. He will succeed Sanjay Kapoor.



At the AICF's General Body meeting, held following the National Sports Code, a new group of office bearers have been elected for a three-year term, lasting till 2027 at a meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday.

♟️ AICF elections: Shri Nitin Narang and Shri Dev A Patel take charge ♟️



Dev A Patel of Gujarat will replace Bharat Singh Chauhan as the new Secretary, while International Arbiter Shri Dharmendra Kumar of Bihar has been appointed the new Treasurer, replacing Naresh Sharma.



The election of the AICF happened unopposed as only 15 names remained for the 15 available posts after the withdrawal of nominations on March 4.

In the AICF General Body meeting, six new vice presidents have also been elected. Anil Kumar Raizada of Uttar Pradesh, Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua of West Bengal, Raghvendra Singhania of Chhattisgarh, D P Anantha of Karnataka, Mahaveer Ranka of Rajasthan, Repo Ronya of Arunachal Pradesh and six joint secretaries, namely Kandarpa Kalita of Assam, Prasanta Kundu of Tripura, Soibam Mangijao Singh of Manipur, H Lalthlamuana of Mizoram, Sanjeev Thakur of Himachal Pradesh and Manish Kumar of Jharkhand.

