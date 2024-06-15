Nihal Sarin wins Romanian Grand Prix 2024

Nihal Sarin won the Romanian Grand Prix 2024 beating Imre Balog of Hungary in the tie-breaker on Friday night in Cluj, Romania. The Grand Prix chess event comprised two classical and three rapid events. The total prize fund of the circuit was 175,000 euros.

Nihal clinched the title maintaining a clean sheet. He went undefeated in the ten rounds plus the tie-breakers scoring 9.5/11, registering eight wins and three draws.

He expressed his domination throughout the event.



Nihal, however, has not yet achieved the 2700 points in the classical ratings. He now has 2698 points.

Despite belonging to the same crop of players as Arjun Erigaisi, Gukesh D, and R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal always lived in the shadows.

The next few events will be crucial for Nihal for his selection in the upcoming FIDE Chess Olympiad, to be held in September this year.



Along with Nihal, Narayanan Sunilduth Lyna was another Indian contestant in the Romanian Grand Prix. Narayanan finished on 19th with a score of 7/10.