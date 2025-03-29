Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Chess: Nihal Sarin wins 2025 Tashkent Open

Nihal Sarin finished unbeaten with six wins and four draws at the 2025 Tashkent Open.

Nihal Sarin
Nihal Sarin (Photo credit: FIDE/Twitter)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 March 2025 2:37 PM GMT

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin clinched the 2025 Tashkent Open Agzamov Memorial title on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Nihal scored 8 out of possible 10 points in the tournament to finish half-a-point ahead of the second placed GM Snan Sjugirov, India's GM Abhimanyu Puranik, GM Bardiya Daneshvar, and GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov, who all scored 7.5 points.

Nihal, who had defeated GM Jing Yao Tin in the penultimate round to take the solo lead in the competition, needed just a draw in the final round to secure the title.

The Indian held to a solid draw against Vokhidov with the black pieces to ensure that he walks home $20,000 richer.

Nihal finished the tournament unbeaten, recording six wins and four draws in the ten rounds.

