Nihal Sarin trails 1-3 after Global Championship Final day 1

Teenage Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, on Sunday, trailed 1-3 against America's GM Wesley So after the first day of the chess.com Global Championship final.

The 18-year-old Nihal lost the first game of the match with the black pieces, before being held to a draw with the white pieces in the next game. So once again struck with a beautiful checkmate in the third game to leave the Indian reeling 2.5-0.5.

Playing the final game of the first day with the white pieces, Nihal Sarin once again had to settle for a draw to end the day trailing 1-3.

As per the format of the chess.com Global Championship, the final is a 8-game affair with the first player to reach 4.5 points winning the title. Nihal Sarin now needs to win at least two out of the remaining four games on Monday to force Wesley So into a Armageddon tiebreak.