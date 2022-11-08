Nihal Sarin finishes runner-up at Global Championship

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, on Monday, finished as the runner-up at the 2022 chess.com Global Championships. The teenager lost 1.5-4.5 to American GM Wesley So in the final.



Going into the final day trailing 1-3, Nihal Sarin could not do much despite fight hard. The youngster held the more experienced So to a draw with the black pieces in the first game of the day, but surrendered with the white pieces in the next game to concede the title.

While Wesley So became the first-ever chess.com Global Champion with this victory, Nihal Sarin returns from the tournament $100,000 richer (INR. 82 lakh). This is by far the biggest prize money of his career for the Kerala lad.

Congratulations to GM @NihalSarin for a great performance at the https://t.co/tAnKUdos2Q Global Championship and also for winning the prize of $100,000! 👏👏👏



Keep it up @NihalSarin!



We are already waiting to see you in #speedchess event ✅ pic.twitter.com/K9yo6AZ7XY — Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) November 7, 2022





Nihal had earlier defeated Dutch GM Anish Giri in a thrilling Armageddon in the semifinals, after both the players were caught in a deadlock after at the end of the tie.