Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Chess

Nihal Sarin finishes runner-up at Global Championship

While Wesley So became the first-ever chess.com Global Champion with this victory, Nihal Sarin returns from the tournament $100,000 richer.

Nihal Sarin Chess
X

Nihal Sarin (Source: SerbiaChess)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-11-08T12:31:01+05:30

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, on Monday, finished as the runner-up at the 2022 chess.com Global Championships. The teenager lost 1.5-4.5 to American GM Wesley So in the final.

Going into the final day trailing 1-3, Nihal Sarin could not do much despite fight hard. The youngster held the more experienced So to a draw with the black pieces in the first game of the day, but surrendered with the white pieces in the next game to concede the title.

While Wesley So became the first-ever chess.com Global Champion with this victory, Nihal Sarin returns from the tournament $100,000 richer (INR. 82 lakh). This is by far the biggest prize money of his career for the Kerala lad.


Nihal had earlier defeated Dutch GM Anish Giri in a thrilling Armageddon in the semifinals, after both the players were caught in a deadlock after at the end of the tie.

Chess Indian Chess Nihal Sarin 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X