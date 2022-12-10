WATCH: Nihal Sarin resigns in 3 moves against Ding Liren; hailed for sportsmanship

The Indian chess Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, on Friday, made his way into the semifinals of the ongoing 2022 Speed Chess Championships hosted by chess.com. The 18-year-old defeated China's GM Ding Liren 17-9 to make it to the final four of the event.

While both the players ended level of terms after the 5+1 blitz segment at 4.5 points each, Nihal Sarin tightened the screws in the shorter format.

The Indian took the 3+1 blitz segment 5-3, before thrashing Ding Liren 7.5-1.5 in bullet chess to make his way into the semifinals.

Though Nihal coasted along to a victory, what stood out in the quarterfinals was the sportsmanship displayed by the Kerala lad. In the 5+1 blitz, Ding Liren had to concede a game after due to poor internet connection in his part. Nihal responded to this by giving back a point in the very next game by resigning after playing just three moves.

A huge show of sportsmanship from @NihalSarin who resigns in 3 moves after Ding Liren loses due to a poor internet connection. 👏 pic.twitter.com/OnQUBBlGAP — Chess.com (@chesscom) December 9, 2022

Nihal, who had finished as the runner up in the inaugural edition of the Global Championships earlier this year, will now face the winner of the contest between GM Levon Aronian and GM Hikaru Nakamura in the semifinals.







