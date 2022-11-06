Nihal Sarin beats Anish Giri to move into Global championship final

The teenage Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, on Saturday, defeated Dutch GM Anish Giri in a thrilling Armageddon to move into the final of the Chess.com Global Champion final.

Much like on Friday, Anish Giri started with a win with the white pieces in the second set of four rapid games. Nihal, however, hit back in the very next game to level things up at 3-3.





The remaining two rapid games ended in a draw as the teenager dragged the veteran into a Armageddon. Playing with the white pieces and requiring an outright victory in the Armageddon, Nihal outplayed Anish Giri to move into the final.

Nihal Sarin will now face USA's Wesly So, who had defeated Hikaru Nakamura 5-3 in the semifinal, in the final on Sunday.