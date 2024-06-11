Nihal Sarin beats Fabiano Caruana to reach semis of 2024 Bullet Chess C'ship

Nihal Sarin cruised past Fabiano Caruana in the Round of 16 with a score of 13.5-6.5 and won the quarterfinal in the overtime against Andrew Tang 14-12 in the Bullet Chess Championship.

Nihal Sarin! That feeling when, deep in overtime, you finally beat Andrew Tang at #BulletChess! pic.twitter.com/9e2FjYWKzD — chess24 (@chess24com) June 10, 2024

Nihal earlier beat Magnus Carlsen in the shorter formats of the game prompting the Norwegian to remark that Nihal was “one of the young guns” and “one of the better blitz players around”.

Magnus missed this year’s Bullet Championship with Caruana replacing him in the last minutes.

Players like Hikaru Nakamura, Anish Giri, Sam Sevian, Daniel Naroditsky, Alireza Firouza, and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa also participated.

Unfortunately, Pragg lost his game against Naroditsky, who eventually made it to the semifinal.

Nihal will face former Bullet Champion Hikaru Nakamura in the semifinal, and in the other last-four match, Daniel Naroditsky will face his fellow countryman Sam Sevian.

What is the Bullet Chess Championship?

The Bullet Chess Championship, Chess.com’s most elite bullet event, is the fastest chess event in the world starting on June 10.



It consisted of one minute per individual with no increment in time.



The tournament follows a 16-player double-elimination bracket with a 30-minute Bullet Arena.



Viewers can catch the live action at chess.com’s YouTube channel at 9:30 pm IST.