Nicosia Women’s Grand Prix: Harika secures podium finish

Indian grandmaster Harika Dronavalli impressed with a podium finish in the fourth leg of the 2025 Nicosia FIDE Women’s Grand Prix, on Monday.

Harika finished second runner-up with five points after playing a draw with the eventual tournament winner Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine in the final round.

IM Divya Deshmukh’s seventh-place finish at the event was below par as she held Germany’s Elisabeth Paehtz to a draw in the final round.

Interestingly, all five matches ended in a draw. After playing nine exciting rounds, Anna takes home the trophy and receives the winner’s recognition. She will, however, share crucial WGP points and prize money with China’s Zhu Jiner.

Both Harika and Anna have played 18 games together, with three wins for the Indians and 14 draws. Harika entered the game to extend her winning streak.

But Anna needed a draw to remain in contention for the top spot. The Ukrainian went for a slightly unusual but playable 5…Nh6 variation in the English Agincourt. Harika played it safe and traded her queens. After forty moves, a draw was agreed upon by both.

Meanwhile, Divya’s opponent German Grand Master opened the game with the London system. The Indian opted for a lesser-known line and after 15 moves the match was blocked. For Elisabeth, Cyprus was her last official classical tournament.

The players will now head to Pune for India Grand Prix scheduled from April 13-24. Zhu Jiner, Harika Dronavalli, and Divya Deshmukh will be joined by seven other formidable female cycle players.