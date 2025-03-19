Nicosia Women's Grand Prix: Harika claims her first win; Divya loses

India’s GM Harika Dronavalli and IM Divya Deshmukh had contrasting fourth rounds at the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix 2024-25 fourth leg in Nicosia, Cyprus on Tuesday.

Harika extended her unbeaten run with her first victory at the tournament, defeating Olga Badelka of Austria while Divya had her first loss of the tournament, losing to Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine.

Harika opened with an English opening, startling Badelka and setting the tone for the match, and with a couple of brilliancies in the end Hairka thumped her opponent in just 27 moves.

On the other hand, Divya’s opponent Anna Muzychuk chose the advanced variation of the Caro-Kahn and sensed the Indian’s response. She was quick to attack her weaknesses and put a lot of pressure on the clock, ultimately securing her second-straight win.

With Zhu Jiner and Anna Muzychuk in the lead, Harika and Goryachkina moved to within half a point of the leaders. Meanwhile, Divya is placed eighth of the 10 candidates in the fray.﻿

Results

GM Nana Dzagnidze🇬🇪 - GM Elisabeth Paehtz🇩🇪 : 1-0

GM Harika Dronavalli🇮🇳 - IM Olga Badelka🇦🇹 : 1-0

GM Mariya Muzychuk🇺🇦 - GM Jiner Zhu🇨🇳 : 0.5-0.5

GM Aleksandra Goryachkina - IM Stavroula Tsolakidou🇬🇷 : 1-0

GM Anna Muzychuk 🇺🇦 - IM Divya Deshmukh🇮🇳 : 1-0



📷FIDE/Mark… pic.twitter.com/2Nte0aBZXN — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) March 19, 2025

In other matches, Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze beat Germany’s Elisabeth Pähtz, and Russia’s Aleksandra Goryachkina overcame Stavroula Tsolakidou of Greece. China’s Jiner Zhu and Ukraine’s Mariya Muzychuk played to a draw.

On Wednesday, Harika will be up against Germany’s Elisabeth Pähtz and Divya will face off against Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze in the fifth round.