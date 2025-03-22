Nicosia Grand Prix: Harika shines, Divya holds firm in round 6

Indian chess players Harika Dronavalli and Divya Deshmukh put up strong performances in Round 6 of the Nicosia Grand Prix.

Harika secured an important win against Nana Dzagnidze, while Divya played out a solid draw against Stavroula Tsolakidou.

Harika Dronavalli showcased tactical acumen in a hard-fought game against Georgia's Nana Dzagnidze. The game took an unexpected turn when Dzagnidze chose a rare opening, aiming to avoid deep theoretical battles. Harika initially struggled with time management but fought back brilliantly.

The turning point came in the endgame when Dzagnidze blundered with 57.Kg1??, allowing Harika to trap her opponent's rook with 57...Be8! This decisive mistake handed Harika a well-deserved full point, boosting her standing in the tournament. With this win, she moves up to 3.5 points, staying in contention for a top finish.

Divya Deshmukh holds steady

Teenage prodigy Divya Deshmukh continued her consistent run with a well-played draw against Stavroula Tsolakidou. Facing the secondary 6...Be7 variation in the Ruy Lopez, Divya demonstrated her preparation by quickly executing a strong maneuver with 11.b3 and 12.Ba3.

The game transitioned into a balanced middlegame, and despite having slight positional advantages, Divya chose to force a perpetual draw just after the time control. This result keeps her stable in the standings, ensuring she remains competitive in the final rounds.

With three rounds remaining, the battle for the Nicosia Grand Prix title remains open. Anna Muzychuk continues to lead the tournament after her draw with Zhu Jiner, while Harika and other top contenders are just behind. The coming rounds will be crucial as Indian players look to make their mark on the Grand Prix circuit.

Standings After Round 6 (Top Players)

Anna Muzychuk - 4.5 points

Zhu Jiner - 4 points

Harika Dronavalli, Mariya Muzychuk, Aleksandra Goryachkina - 3.5 points

Divya Deshmukh, Stavroula Tsolakidou - 2.5 points

With momentum on their side, Harika and Divya will aim for strong finishes in the final rounds.