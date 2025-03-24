Nicosia Grand Prix: Anand's presence inspires Divya Deshmukh to first win

India's young chess talent, IM Divya Deshmukh, registered her first win at the 2025 Nicosia FIDE Women's Grand Prix, defeating IM Olga Badelka in a thrilling encounter.

Her victory came after a rollercoaster game where fortunes swung multiple times. The presence of Indian chess legend GM Viswanathan Anand at the venue seemed to provide the much-needed inspiration for Divya, who overcame a difficult position to secure the win.

Meanwhile, at the top of the leaderboard, GM Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine bounced back from a previous loss to defeat GM Elisabeth Paehtz. This crucial win allowed her to catch up with GM Zhu Jiner, as both players now share the lead heading into the final round of the tournament.

Divya's grit

Despite feeling under the weather, Divya remained composed throughout her game. She admitted to taking a relaxed approach following a tough loss in the previous round. "After a tough loss yesterday, I didn’t want to overthink or prepare much, so I just decided to freestyle," Divya said.

The game saw multiple momentum shifts, with Badelka even getting a strong winning chance. However, an inaccuracy on move 54 turned the tables in Divya’s favor, allowing her to claim her first victory in the tournament.

"My hands were shivering the entire time," she confessed after the win. With this result, all 10 participants have now registered at least one win in the event.

Harika holds Goryachkina

India’s GM Harika Dronavalli played a steady game against GM Aleksandra Goryachkina, securing a draw in a quiet encounter. Goryachkina had a strong chance at one point, but it required an ambitious rook sacrifice, which she did not opt for.

The day, however, belonged to Anna Muzychuk. After a disappointing loss in the previous round, she came back strong against Paehtz.

Opting for 1.d4, a rare choice for her, Anna managed to surprise her opponent. Paehtz initially had an equal position but made crucial mistakes that allowed Anna to take control.

The final sequence, featuring 30.Qb4+! followed by 31.Qg4!, sealed the deal, handing Muzychuk a well-earned victory.

The final round of the Nicosia Grand Prix promises to be an exciting one, with Zhu Jiner facing Nana Dzagnidze and Anna Muzychuk taking on Harika Dronavalli. If both leaders falter, the likes of Harika, Goryachkina, and Mariya Muzychuk could still be in contention for the title.

The 2025 Nicosia FIDE Women’s Grand Prix is a crucial event in the 2024-25 Women’s Grand Prix cycle, with the top two players at the end of the series earning a spot in the 2026 FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament. With the tournament nearing its climax, Indian chess fans will be hoping for a strong finish from Harika and Divya.

The final round will begin at 5:30 p.m. IST on March 24. Chess enthusiasts can watch the action live on FIDE’s YouTube channel and follow updates on the official event page