Mumbai to host chess tourney for FIDE's world record attempt on July 20

The International Chess Tournament, set to take place on July 20 at Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Mumbai, will be part of FIDE's Guinness World Record attempt for the most chess games played in a single day.

The tournament will feature over 350 players competing in a 10+5 time control format across nine rounds.

😍 More than 200 over-the-board (OTB) tournaments from 50+ countries are registered for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt!



⏳ Registration deadline: July 15, 2024



On July 20, 2024, the International Chess Day, FIDE celebrates its centenary anniversary. To mark this date, we… pic.twitter.com/r7xPZXGp53 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 8, 2024

Organized by Phoenix Marketcity Mall and ChessBase India, in association with the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and FIDE, the event celebrates International Chess Day and FIDE's 100th anniversary.



Prizes totalling up to Rs 1 lakh will be awarded, with an entry fee of Rs 300 for participants.

FIDE's ambitious challenge seeks to unite chess enthusiasts from all skill levels, whether grandmasters or beginners.

This inclusive initiative aims to set a new Guinness World Record for the most chess games played within 24 hours, inviting global participation in a historic endeavour.