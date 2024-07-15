Chess
Mumbai to host chess tourney for FIDE's world record attempt on July 20
More than 350 players will compete in a 24-hour chess marathon in Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Mumbai aiming to create a Guinness World Record.
The International Chess Tournament, set to take place on July 20 at Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Mumbai, will be part of FIDE's Guinness World Record attempt for the most chess games played in a single day.
The tournament will feature over 350 players competing in a 10+5 time control format across nine rounds.
Organized by Phoenix Marketcity Mall and ChessBase India, in association with the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and FIDE, the event celebrates International Chess Day and FIDE's 100th anniversary.
Prizes totalling up to Rs 1 lakh will be awarded, with an entry fee of Rs 300 for participants.
FIDE's ambitious challenge seeks to unite chess enthusiasts from all skill levels, whether grandmasters or beginners.
This inclusive initiative aims to set a new Guinness World Record for the most chess games played within 24 hours, inviting global participation in a historic endeavour.